The story of how a lady escaped the grips of ritualists has been causing a stir in the Twifo Praso in the Central Region

Grace Arthur was asked by a woman teaching her to be a seamstress to accompany her brother home for an item

However, on reaching the location where she was to receive the item, Grace said she met five other men engaged in strange incantations and other rituals

She said she was restrained but she cried until the leader of the ritualists asked her to leave because her crying was disturbing them

A town in the Central Region of Ghana has been thrown into pandemonium after a 22-year-old resident of Lomnava, a small community in the town, narrated her harrowing experience with some ritualists.

Grace Arthur told the chiefs and elders of Twifo Praso that a woman teaching her to be an apprentice sent her on an errand with a man on a bike.

However, on reaching the location that looked like a church she found herself surrounded by five men dressed like ritualists and making strange incantations.

Grace Arthur (L) was sprayed with white powder for escaping the grips of the ritualists and a creative photo of masks used for rituals. Source: Facebook/UTVghana, Getty Images.

Ritualist asked strange questions

The story was first published by UTV, and it was reported that Grace said her madam only told her to join a motorcycle ride with her brother, identified as Emmanuel, who would give her an item to bring back.

However, on their way to the location, Grace said Emmanuel was asking questions like: "Are you menstruating? are you pregnant?"

She disclosed that she answered correctly that she was not menstruating, neither was she pregnant, and she did not think much of the questions.

Grace said she cried her heart out after when she was restrained by the ritualists

UTV correspondent, Listowel Aboagey Dacosta, explained that the incident happened two weeks ago.

According to the correspondent, the lady told chiefs and elders that when she entered the house where the five ritualists were reciting some incantations she started crying.

She said she cried so much that the leader of the group told the others to let her go.

Grace said when she returned to her madam to narrate the story, her madam confessed that the ritualists only needed her help with a family problem.

The young lady said her madam confessed that her family had been pursuing a gold bar for many years but without success. She said Grace was going to be used by the ritualists to help the family locate the missing gold bar.

Chiefs and elders of the town direct Grace's madam and brothers to make a sacrifice

Narrating the story in Twi, Listowel told UTV that police have not been involved in the matter because it borders on the spiritual.

Instead, the chiefs and elders of the town have directed Grace's madam, his brother and others involved in the attempt to use Grace for rituals to appease the 22-year-old lady.

The chief of one of the adjoining towns Nana Kofi Ogyeako IV asked them to bring rams, bottles of alcohol and other items.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, when the items were brought for the final rites, white powder was poured over Grace for escaping an unfortunate incident.

