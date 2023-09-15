A taxi driver drove his car into the Odaw River at Alajo after veering off the road.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was trying to negotiate a curve near a washing bay when the accident happened

The aftermath of the accident was captured in a video that was shared online on some social media platforms

The taxi driver was saved from his vehicle after the accident. Source: Twitter/@oyerepaofficial

Source: Getty Images

"The driver was trying to turn at the washing bay, unfortunately for him, he fell into the Odaw river at Alajo down," the onlooker narrated.

A bad ending was avoided when the driver was quickly rescued from the car in the river.

showing the aftermath of the incident was posted on social media.

The Odaw River was constructed into a canal as part of measures to deal with flooding.

