The government has released GH₵80million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to conduct the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The confirmation came from the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, in Parliament on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Annoh Dompreh said the government has released GH₵80 million to WAEC.

This follows concerns raised by the Bole-Bamboi Member of Parliament, Yusif Sulemana, concerning the government’s indebtedness to the examination body.

The government had only settled GH₵2.3 million of the GH₵95.83 million it owed the council.

The council raised alarm that if at least 50% of the outstanding debt is not settled, the BECE, scheduled to begin in July, may have to be cancelled.

It said it lacked the funds to conduct the examination and process and release the results.

However, addressing the house on Friday, Frank Annoh-Dompreh assured Parliament that the Finance Ministry had released GH₵80 million to the WAEC.

He said after Yusif Sulemana raised concerns, he and the party’s Chief Whip spoke to the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare, who confirmed that the amount had been released to the WAEC.

The release of the funds would ensure the BECE is conducted as scheduled.

WAEC’s struggle with indebtedness

The Head of Public Relations for WAEC, John Kapi, told Graphic Online that a further GH¢6 million had been processed.

Kapi expressed fears that the examination might not be conducted as scheduled if the funds were not made available in time.

He noted that some suppliers no longer want to help the council with credit because of outstanding debts.

Among the costs, Kapi said because of the delayed payments from relevant bodies for the examination logistical materials, the council had no option but to airfreight the script envelopes, which would cost about $29,000, instead of by sea freight, which would have cost the council about $6,500.

Minority caucus demands payment plan

YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority caucus in Parliament urged the government to release a payment schedule.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, had proposed a meeting with the Finance Minister, the Education Minister, and the WAEC to devise a plan for releasing funds.

He noted that the impending West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in August also required funds; hence, there is a need to develop a payment plan to halt any disruption in the examination timetable.

