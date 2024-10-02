The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has agreed to give the Electoral Commission time to update the provisional voter register

The commission is expected to release an update to the voter register to political parties within a week

The NDC has also recommended the re-exhibition exercise both online and offline at exhibition centres

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has agreed to wait for the Electoral Commission to update the provisional voter register despite its grievances.

The commission is expected to release the updated electoral roll to political parties within a week.

The National Democratic Congress is concerned with discrepancies in the electoral roll.

Source: Facebook

After an Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting on October 1, the NDC further recommended an online and offline re-exhibition exercise at exhibition centres.

Daily Guide reported that the party also demanded a multi-stakeholder and interparty examination of the Electoral Commission’s IT system.

“Clearly, the vulnerabilities in the IT system of the Electoral Commission can be exploited by criminals to compromise the integrity of the December 07, 2024 elections if not addressed.”

During the IPAC meeting, the Electoral Commission admitted that the voter register for the 2024 elections contains errors and should not be considered final.

The commission assured concerned political parties, civil society organisations, and the general public that it was committed to ensuring an accurate and credible electoral roll would be available on election day.

Earlier complaints from the NDC

The National Democratic Congress has claimed it has identified thousands of discrepancies in the voter register.

It said it was concerned that the register had been deliberately bloated ahead of the December polls.

The political party even embarked on a nationwide demonstration to demand an immediate audit of the register.

In comments to YEN.com.gh, a pro-government communicator, Eiekel Agyekum, maintained that the NDC's concerns with the register and call for a were unfounded.

"For what they are asking for, we believe it is a fishing exhibition which is borne out assumptions and speculation.”

Over 18.7 million persons in register

YEN.com.gh reported that the provisional voter register has 18,772,795 valid voters.

The Electoral Commission data indicated that 9,690,173 prospective voters are female, while 9,082,622 are male.

The commission presented data showing that 708,282 new voters were added to the electoral roll.

In other data points, the commission noted that there are 332,110 transferred voters, 2,167 proxy voters, 32,974 applicants on the exceptions list, and 26,798 applicants on the multiples list.

