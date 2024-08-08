The Ghana Revenue Authority's Customs Division has announced a 2-month amnesty period for owners of uncustomed vehicles

The GRA said the two-month period is to allow for these drivers to quickly process the documentation necessary for their vehicles

It added that when the grace period elapses, the GRA would begin unannounced vehicle inspections and impound uncustomed vehicles

The Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Customs Division has announced a 2-month amnesty period for drivers of uncustomed vehicles.

Uncustomed vehicles refer to cars that have been illegally imported into the country.

The GRA's Customs Division gives drivers of uncustomed vehicles a 2-month grace period to register their cars.

Source: Getty Images

The amnesty period began on August 1, 2024, and is expected to last until September 30, 2024.

JoyNews reported that during the amnesty, all sanctions likely to be imposed on uncustomed vehicles should they be impounded would be waived.

The GRA urged drivers of uncustomed vehicles to take advantage of the grace period and regularise their documentation at the nearest Customs Division office or the GRA Customs Division Headquarters near the Accra Sports Stadium.

It warned that when the grace period ends, the GRA would begin a nationwide unannounced vehicle inspection on roads and will impound all uncustomed vehicles.

GRA to enforce taxes on foreign incomes of Ghanaians

Earlier, the government of Ghana announced plans to enforce a tax on the foreign incomes of Ghanaians living in Ghana.

This followed the abandonment of the value-added tax on electricity, which was followed by a severe backlash from Ghanaians burdened by a rising cost of living.

The abandonment of the International Monetary Fund-approved tax measure has left a revenue gap of GH¢1.8 billion, contributing to a revenue shortfall.

To fill the gap, the government says its latest measure is to ensure compliance with a tax measure on the foreign incomes of Ghanaians who have stayed in the country for more than 182 days.

According to Julie Essiam, the newly appointed Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) boss, the measure is not new at all.

She explained that it has been in existence for a while. However, its implementation has not been optimal.

To optimise revenue collection, she stated that the GRA has put strong and structural measures in place to ensure revenue generated from this tax fills the current revenue gap.

The GRA said foreign income account holders have been allowed a three-month grace period to declare their accounts to the authority voluntarily and that those who do so within the stipulated time will have the interest on their accounts waived.

GRA told to monitor revenues of tech giants

YEN.com.gh reported that the Mpraeso MP has charged the Ghana Revenue Authority with establishing a monitoring mechanism to determine the amount of money tech giants make in Ghana.

He says this would support the GRA in collecting the corresponding taxes generated by their activities in the country.

He said the absence of such a mechanism shortchanges the country as the GRA is unable to determine if the companies are paying their full taxes.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh