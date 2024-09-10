The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said Dr Bawumia cannot be trusted with the country

His comment was in reaction to a photo of Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng praying over Dr Bawumia's presidential nomination forms

According to Ablakwa, Dr Bawumia should have requested the arrest of Rev Kusi Boateng instead of letting him pray for him

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, cannot be trusted with the country's affairs.

His comment follows a picture of Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng praying over Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's nomination forms before he filed them.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's failure to have Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng arrested is unfortunate.

Ablakwa said the Vice President should have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Power Chapel Worldwide rather than present his nomination forms to him for prayers.

Ablakwa and Rev Boateng have a longstanding feud following the North Tongu MP's expose of the alleged illegalities of the National Cathedral project.

He had discovered that Rev Boateng allegedly had a double identity, which is currently before the court, and had been using said identities to win contracts for the National Cathedral deal.

According to Ablakwa, the irony of the incident is that Dr Bawumia, who touts himself as a digitalisation champion, failed to implement measures to combat identity fraud.

“It doesn’t appear to occur to him that the Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi scandal highlights another abysmal failure on his part,” he said.

Ablakwa said the failure to ensure accountability within his close circles proves that when he is given the mantle, Dr Bawumia will fail to tackle the galamsey menace, state capture, and identity fraud issues plaguing the country.

Rev Boateng seeks injunction against Ablakwa

Ghana’s Appeal Court has also dismissed an application filed by Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng against the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Rev Boateng, secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project, sued Ablakwa after the latter accused him of impropriety.

He was seeking an order from the court to restrain Ablakwa from discussing his concerns about the National Cathedral project.

This is not the first time Rev Boateng has sued Ablakwa over the claims.

Rev Boateng had sought a court injunction against Ablakwa on two previous occasions, but both failed at the High Court.

In a ruling on June 26, 2024, the Court of Appeal stated that the grounds for the injunction failed to comply with the court's rules.

It said the arguments presented by the Reverend’s legal team were incompetent and inadmissible, leading to their dismissal.

Ablakwa makes more allegations

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ablakwa has been unrelenting in his efforts to back his allegations that Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng has been living a double life.

In a Facebook post, he alleged the secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral has 15 companies, eight of which are registered under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The North Tongu MP published on January 23, 2023, that JNS Talent Centre had never paid taxes to the state despite receiving GH¢2.6 million under questionable circumstances.

