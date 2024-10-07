Nine Anti-Illegal Mining Protestors Granted GH¢70,000 Bail After 2 Weeks In Police Custody
A High Court in Accra has granted bail to nine anti-illegal mining protestors after over two weeks in police custody.
The court, presided over by Justice Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame, admitted them to bail of GH¢70,000 each with two sureties.
As part of the bail conditions, the protestors are to report to the police once weekly
Those granted bail are Ama Governor, Emmanuel Gyan, Emmanuel Kwabena Addo, Ziblim Yakubu, Oheneba Prempeh, Philip Owusu Kobina, Akisibik Desmond, Von Coffie and Sadik Yakubu.
The court is expected to hear other bail applications for the detained protestors.
