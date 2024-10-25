The Nungua Mantse has won the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs elections to become its president

Oboade Notse King Professor Welentsi III was the vice president and acting president of the GARHC before his election

He urged all other chiefs to join him work together to promote peace and develop the region

The Nungua Mantse, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III has been elected the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC).

Prior to his election, Professor Welentsi III was the vice president and acting president of the GARHC.

The Nungua Mantse says his victory in the GARHC election is a victory for all.

He became acting president after the Shai Osudoku Paramount Chief, the then-president of the house, passed on.

Professor Welentsi III was initially contesting for the presidential position with the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuu II, however the latter withdrew from the race.

Professor Welentsi III thus contested unopposed in the elections.

As president of the GARHC, the Mantse said he would preside over the house for four years before another election is held.

The Prampram Paramount Chief, Nene Tetteh Wakah III, has also been elected vice president of the GARHC.

Circuit court judge Bacilia Adjei-Tawiah swore the duo into office.

She admonished them to use their new positions to promote peace and development within the region.

She also urged them to encourage less adversarial means to resolve chieftaincy conflicts.

The GARHC President, on the other hand, thanked the other chiefs for electing him to the high office.

He said his election was a victory for all and urged the other chiefs to work with him to fulfil his duties.

He also apologised to the other chiefs for any offences he may have committed against them and promised to be better.

La Traditional Council suspended

The La Traditional Council has been suspended indefinitely, as stated in a September 9, 2024, letter directed to the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey.

The suspension will take effect on Thursday, September 26, 2024.

The Ministry of Religious and Chieftaincy Affairs issued the directive in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The Registrar of the House of Chiefs, Enoch Addo, said the Council’s suspension is to allow the House and the Ministry to implement measures for the Council’s smooth running.

According to ModernGhana, the suspension follows a series of allegations, including corruption, illegal land dealing and extortion, all linked to the Council's activities.

ARHC advocates for more revenue allocation

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs has advocated for more stool land revenue allocation to traditional authorities.

They say their role of land stewardship in the country is too significant to be awarded miserly by the government.

They have urged Dr Bawumia to initiate engagement between traditional authorities and the government to address the situation.

