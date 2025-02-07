Major General Anita Asmah Takes Over As UNDOF Force Commander & Head Of Mission
- Major General Anita Asmah has taken over command as the new United Nations Disengagement Observer Force Commander & Head of Mission
- Asmah becomes the UN's first African woman Force Commander after taking over from Major General Patrick Gauchat
- Asamah previously served as Director General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces
Major General Anita Asmah has officially taken over command from Major General Patrick Gauchat as the new United Nations Disengagement Observer (UNDOF) Force Commander & Head of Mission.
Asmah is the UN's first African woman Force Commander.
She has an extensive profile and professional experience, working in the Ghana Armed Forces for over three decades.
Before her latest appointment, Asamah served as Director General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.
She also served as Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF between 2021 and 2023, and a Staff Officer in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon from 2012 to 2016.
Additionally, Asamah has occupied several other top positions within the Ghana Armed Forces, serving as the Director of Education, Deputy Military Secretary and Course Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
Asmah is also an alumna of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.