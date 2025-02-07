Global site navigation

Major General Anita Asmah Takes Over As UNDOF Force Commander & Head Of Mission
Ghana

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 1 min read
  • Major General Anita Asmah has taken over command as the new United Nations Disengagement Observer Force Commander & Head of Mission
  • Asmah becomes the UN's first African woman Force Commander after taking over from Major General Patrick Gauchat
  • Asamah previously served as Director General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces

Major General Anita Asmah has officially taken over command from Major General Patrick Gauchat as the new United Nations Disengagement Observer (UNDOF) Force Commander & Head of Mission.

Asmah is the UN's first African woman Force Commander.

Major General Anita Asmah, Major General Patrick Gauchat, United Nations Disengagement Observer, UNDOF, United Nations Peacekeeping
Major General Anita Asmah is the UN's first African woman Force Commander. Source: United Nations Peacekeeping
Source: Facebook

She has an extensive profile and professional experience, working in the Ghana Armed Forces for over three decades.

Before her latest appointment, Asamah served as Director General in the Department of Defence Civilian Establishment of the Ghanaian Armed Forces.

She also served as Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF between 2021 and 2023, and a Staff Officer in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon from 2012 to 2016.

Additionally, Asamah has occupied several other top positions within the Ghana Armed Forces, serving as the Director of Education, Deputy Military Secretary and Course Director at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Major General Anita Asmah, Major General Patrick Gauchat, United Nations Disengagement Observer, UNDOF, United Nations Peacekeeping
Major General Anita Asmah at work in Accra. Source: UNIC Accra
Source: UGC

Asmah is also an alumna of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School

Source: YEN.com.gh

