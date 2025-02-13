The Electoral Commission will re-run the Council of State elections in the North East and Ashanti Region

The election in North East Region ended in a tie while the election in the Ashanti Region was disrupted by violence

The Electoral Commission has assured the public of its commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Electoral Commission will re-run the Council of State elections in the North East and Ashanti Regions on Monday, February 17, 2025.

The election in North East Region ended in a tie with the top two candidates each securing six votes.

Electoral Commission to re-run the Council of State elections in the North East and Ashanti Regions. Source: Electoral Commission Ghana

Source: Facebook

In the Ashanti Region, the election was disrupted by thugs, preventing it from being concluded.

The Electoral Commission in a statement said it has requested heightened security at the election venues.

The Ghana Police Service and the National Election Security Taskforce have been officially notified to take necessary measures to prevent any further disruptions.

The Electoral Commission further assured the public of its commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections.

Disruption during Ashanti council of state election

The Ashanti Region Council of State election was disrupted by a group of men who stormed the voting centre, disrupting the sorting and counting of ballots.

The unrest is reported to have been triggered by the unexpected defeat of National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Yaw Owusu Obimpeh.

Video from the scene showed that police struggled to contain the situation as tensions flared, prompting a temporary suspension of the election proceedings.

DCOP Frank Abrokwa removed from his post as Ashanti Regional Police Commander following disrupted election. Source: OTEC 102.9 FM

Source: Facebook

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frank Abrokwa, was subsequently removed from his post.

Abrokwa has reportedly been reassigned to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Council of State results from other regions

Nene Drolor Bosso Adamtey I has won the Greater Accra Regional Council of State election, securing 40 votes.

Chiana Pio, Pe Thomas More Ditundi Adiali Ayagitam III, was elected Upper East Regional Representative to the Council of State, securing 18 out of 30 valid votes cast.

Central Region's 44-member Electoral College elected 47-year-old miner Habib Hakeem as its Council of State representative.

Richard Kings Atikpo, a football administrator, secured an impressive 16 out of 18 votes, solidifying his position as the Oti Regional representative for the Council of State.

Michael Aidoo, the Western North Regional NDC Chairman, was elected as the region’s Council of State representative. He secured all 18 out of 18 votes cast.

Mahama removes Tiwaa Addo-Danquah from EOCO

YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama scrapped COP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah's appointment as the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s Executive Director.

She is to be reassigned to the Ghana Police Service to reinvigorate the Economic and Organised Crime Office and address public concerns over its recent performance in high-profile financial crime cases.

This happened after some men stormed the Economic and Organised Crime Office in Accra and destroyed a bust in honour of Addo-Danquah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh