Sophia Akuffo Takes Centre Stage As Mahama Swears In Council Of State

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo courted a lot of attention as President John Mahama swore in the new Council of State

Akuffo is a mandatory appointment to the council because she is a former chief justice

The 31-member council is being chaired by former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjah

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo was among the headline names when President John Mahama swore in the members of the Council of State.

The 31-member council is being chaired by former legislator and former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho.

Sophia Akuffo is the statutory former chief justice appointment on the Council Of State. Source: Citi News.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Jubilee House in Accra on February 18, 2025. The council is an advisory body that supports the president.

Akuffo is a mandatory appointment to the council because she is a former chief justice.

The Council of State consists of one person who has previously held the office of Chief Justice, one person who has previously held the office of Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Ghana, one person who has previously held the office of Inspector-General of Police; the President of the National House of Chiefs; one representative from each region of Ghana elected, and eleven other members appointed by the President.

What did Sophia Akuffo say?

Amid the chatter around her appointment, she told Citi News noted the statutory nature of her appointment.

She also assured that she would seek the public interest in her advice to the president.

“I am there in my own right simply as a former Chief Justice. I am not even there representing the Judicial Service.”

“An adviser looks to the best interest not only of the person they are advising but of the function the person is serving."

Akuffo gained more attention in the last year after becoming critical of the Akufo-Addo administration following her retirement.

She was also notably at the forefront of protests and agitation after the pensioners suffered haircuts on investments during the domestic debt exchange.

What Mahama said to new Council of State

Mahama challenged the newly sworn-in 31-member Council of State to demonstrate their relevance.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, he acknowledged mounting criticism over the Council’s effectiveness and noted their need for meaningful contributions.

"I hold out hope that your tenure will convince doubters of your importance and put to rest any such perceptions. I am confident that with your collective wisdom, we will continue to build a nation that upholds justice, progress, freedom, and unity."

Other members of the council are former Attorney General Betty Mould Iddrisu and former Zebilla MP Cletus Avoka.

In his remarks, Adjaho assured that the council would rise to the occasion.

Fortunately, many members are distinguished individuals I’ve encountered in my public life, including many accomplished women. We are committed to justifying the council’s role through diligent service."

Police Commander removed over Council of State election

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frank Abrokwa, was removed from his post after the confusion during the first election.

Abrokwa's removal has been linked to the violent disruption of the Council of State election in Kumasi

Abrokwa has reportedly been reassigned to the Police Headquarters in Accra.

