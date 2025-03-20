National Security repordedly found empty money storage boxes at the residence of former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

A national security team raided the home of the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana on March 19

National Security claims the operation was based on intelligence suggesting Addison had government funds

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

National Security is reported to have said empty money storage boxes were discovered at the residence of former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, during a raid on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

According to National Security officials, they had obtained a search warrant before entering Addison’s Roman Ridge home.

National Security claims it found empty money storage boxes at the residence of former Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison. Source: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

3News reported that National Security claims the operation was based on intelligence suggesting Addison had government funds.

It admitted to handling the CCTV system in Addison’s residence but denied allegations that operatives stole cash or jewellery from the household.

“We did not take any money or jewellery from Dr Addison’s home. We will, in due course, make public a full list of items retrieved during the search."

The attorney-general's office took responsibility for the raid with Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai claiming it was conducted lawfully.

He told the press that these searches were part of the Mahama administration's anti-corruption plan.

"Every search you see is part of the government framework to fight corruption and we take responsibility for the searches that are happening."

The controversial Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat, Richard Jakpa, reportedly led a national security team in the raid.

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's home was also raided by a national security team led by Jakpa.

The February 11, 2025, incident saw security personnel raid Ofori-Atta’s Cantonments residence.

CCTV footage from Ofori-Atta’s home showed Jakpa with a gun on the premises during the raid.

Accusations from minority in Parliament

The Minority in Parliament accused National Security operatives of stealing money and pieces of jewellery during a raid.

According to the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the operatives took some cash and jewellery belonging to Addison’s wife.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin visits Ernest Addison's home following the raid

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press briefing in Parliament on March 20, Afenyo-Markin also accused the current government of targeting Akufo-Addo appointees.

"This morning, the Minority caucus is here to express its concerns about the growing lawless conduct of our National Security operatives, who have been unleashed on opponents, particularly the former NPP appointees of President Akufo-Addo. The aim is to intimidate and frustrate them."

Afenyo-Markin's visit to Ernest Addison

YEN.com.gh reported that Afenyo-Markin expressed outrage at the raid and consoled the former BoG Governor promising to seek answers from the government.

In a post on Facebook, he demanded more tolerance from the Mahama administration.

Afenyo-Markin also referenced the detention of broadcaster Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, who was held under controversial circumstances.

Reports went viral on social media on the evening of March 19, 2025, that the former Angel FM morning show host had been arrested.

A video circulating on social media suggested that Okatakyie was picked up near the Kingsby Hotel at Achimota.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh