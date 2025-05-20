The District Director of the Bongo National Health Insurance Authority, Mohammed Seidu Akugri, was killed in an attack linked to the Bawku conflict.

Akugri was ambushed near Nagode, a community close to Bolgatanga, where his attackers killed him and set his body ablaze.

The gruesome nature of the killing has sent shockwaves through the region, raising fears of further violence.

Source: YEN.com.gh