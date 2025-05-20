National Health Insurance Authority District Director Killed in Attack Linked to Bawku Conflict
The District Director of the Bongo National Health Insurance Authority, Mohammed Seidu Akugri, was killed in an attack linked to the Bawku conflict.
Akugri was ambushed near Nagode, a community close to Bolgatanga, where his attackers killed him and set his body ablaze.
The gruesome nature of the killing has sent shockwaves through the region, raising fears of further violence.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.