A video showcasing the launch of the chip-embedded passports has people talking on social media

This comes after some top celebrities, such as Yvonne Okoro and Lydia Forson, received their chip-embedded passports during the launch

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the chip-embedded passports

Top Ghanaian celebrities and influencers have received the chip-embedded passports.

The chip-embedded passport was launched in Accra on Tuesday, April 28, 2025, in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) requirement to meet international standards.

The new passports mark a switch from biometric passports.

Photos and videos, which have since gone viral online, showed the moment Ghanaian actresses Yvonne Okoro and Lydia Forson were presented with their first official copies of the chip-embedded passports by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Popular social media influencer KalyJay also received his first official copy of the chip-embedded passport.

Okudzeto Ablakwa on chip-embedded passports

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that the Ministry was ready to begin the mass rollout of the chip-embedded passport.

He then took to Facebook on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to share more insight on the new passport and expressed hope that the frustration associated with passport acquisition would be a thing of the past.

The new passport is expected to replace the old biometric version, which will be completely phased out by the end of 2030.

At the time of writing, the post had garnered over 200 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Chip-Embedded Passport.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the new chip-embedded passport. Some people expressed doubts about the passports, saying it was an initiative by the previous government.

cctviewgrp wrote:

"I really don’t understand why every government chooses to use celebrities for every new initiative. Very sickening."

Tina reacted:

"This project was launched on 4th December 2024... These leaders kraaa why?"

drew commented:

"You couldn’t bring Auntie Mansa from the village instead of these ladies? Why are they the ones promoting the passport? This is not right."

Kwaku added:

"So are you telling me that a fine girl like this didn’t have a passport? Hmmm."

Rychy reacted:

"So what happens to those with the old passport? Do they have to go for the new one now, or wait until it expires?"

drew replied:

Passport office to run three shifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the passport office would begin a three-shift system as part of the Mahama administration's reset initiatives.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expects this to greatly improve passport application services.

Addressing some staff of the passport office, Ablakwa outlined new timelines he expects for passport services.

