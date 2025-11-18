Management of TV3 has broken its silence on the leaked footage of Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh fighting during a live programme.

The company said the incident was regrettable and said it was shoring up protocols to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfeh are at the centre of controversy after a fight at TV3. Credit: Ransford Gyampo/TV3

Source: Facebook

In a statement, TV3's management said:

Over the past weekend, the attention of the Management of TV3 was drawn to a video circulating on social media showing an off-camera personal exchange between two of our panelists during a production break on our current affairs programme, The Keypoints.

TV3 upholds the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, and respect for all guests who appear on our network. The dignity and safety of every panelist —regardless of background, affiliation, or viewpoint—remain central to our values.

We regret the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident and have instituted enhanced protocols to ensure such occurrences do not recur.

Our commitment to balanced journalism and to maintaining the confidence of our viewers remains steadfast.

