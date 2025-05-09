A video of the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, detailing the government's plans for unemployed nurses in the country has gone viral

Speaking in an interview, he confirmed that talks are ongoing with some countries for the possible deployment of Ghanaian nurses abroad

Social media users who reacted in the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the Minister’s disclosure

The Minister of Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has confirmed that discussions are underway to send Ghanaian nurses to foreign countries.

Speaking to Mugabe Maase on Inside Politics on TV XYZ on May 7, 2025, the Minister confessed that even if the government were to employ nurses to work in various health facilities nationwide, there would still be a significant number left unemployed due to the unavailability of workstations.

"Another problem is that even if we employ all the nurses we want as a country, at our optimum capacity, we will still have nurses who remain at home. Because of that, we have to find ways to ensure that those at home get jobs."

In a remedy to the nurses’ unemployment situation, Mintah Akandoh indicated that talks are ongoing with some countries to ensure the unemployed nurses in Ghana could be deployed to such countries to work.

The Minister listed the USA, UK, Germany and Korea as some countries that Ghanaian-trained nurses currently unemployed could be heading to work.

"For now we are speaking with some countries. Countries like the US, UK, Korea and Germany. All these countries we are still to them so that government we can deploy Ghanaians to go these country to work", he told Mugabe Maase.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1500 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the move to export nurses abroad

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have varied opinions on the disclosure by the Minister

PNAA WEST commented:

"Most hospitals don't have enough nurses, and you want to export them. Hmmm, he will use the four years to destroy Ghana’s health sector."

SIMPLE @AUTHENTICITY

"Does the Minister know the nurse-to-patient ratio in all hospitals across the country? Please post the numbers—no long talk."

Piesie Vicky indicated:

"Go to the northern part of Ghana and see how they are lacking health workers."

Obaapa Salo replied:

"Negotiate well so they can take us off WHO’s red list, so some of us can even go on our own."

Babyglor wrote

"Shame on you people. You train us for other countries’ development… What kind of economy is this? Lord, have mercy on us."

