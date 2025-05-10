Some aggrieved Zongo youth attacked the staff of the Passport Head Office at Ridge on Friday, May 9, 2025

The unhappy Zongo youth came to the office due to the delay in the release of passports for Muslims who are travelling for the Hajj

This caused the Director of Passports and a foreign consultant, assigned to fast-track passport processing for pilgrims, to flee for their safety

The Passport Head Office at Ridge in the Greater Accra Region has been temporarily shut down after an alleged attack on the staff by some unhappy Zongo youth.

The said attack reportedly happened on Friday, May 9, 2025. The incident happened at night.

Passport Head Office shuts down after alleged attack by Zongo youth. Photo credit: @okudzetoablakwa/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

The aggrieved Zongo youth stormed the Passport Head Office to demand the immediate release of their passports so they can prepare for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

The Zongo youth who attacked the staff of the Passport Office were not willing to listen to any explanation which was offered.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the confrontation escalated, and the key people assigned to ensure the fast processing for pilgrims fled the place for their safety.

The two who fled were the Director of Passports and a foreign consultant, assigned to fast-track passport processing for pilgrims.

Checks at the office on Saturday, May 10, 2025, showed that the place had been shut down after the incident.

It is unknown when the Passport Office will open. If the office does not open soon, this may affect Hajj pilgrims who are yet to collect their passports. Pilgrims are expected to begin departing Ghana for the holy land from Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Foreign Minister launches 24-hour passport service

This is happening after the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okedzeto Ablakwa, launched a 24-hour passport service to reduce the passport acquisition period to 15 days. He added that this was to ensure backlogs are cleared in time.

The launch included a courier delivery service. The initiative also included a week-long shift system, with staff working both day and night to serve applicants efficiently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh