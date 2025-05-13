Power cuts are expected in parts of Greater Accra and Tema regions because of the Electricity Company of Ghana maintenance works

The company issued notices for the maintenance scheduled for May 13, 2025 and May 14, 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana has said the maintenance work is necessary to enhance overall service delivery

The Electricity Company of Ghana has released a two-day schedule of planned maintenance works in parts of the Greater Accra and Tema regions.

Graphic Online reported that the company has issued multiple public notices for the maintenance scheduled for May 13 and May 14.

Source: Getty Images

The maintenance work is expected to commence at 9:00 am and end by 5:00 pm on each day.

On Tuesday, May 13, the affected areas in Greater Accra will be Pokuase Pharmacy, Ayawaso Station, Nii Ayii, Odumase, Amanfrom, Nsakina, Kotoku Papase, Papase Soldier Line, SCC, Old Barrier, Bortianor, Choice, Tseaddo, Oyibi and their surrounding communities.

In the Tema Region on May 13, residents in Jomef, Vodafone, Community 9 Market, Vienna City, Community 18, Devtraco, Koi Larbi, Adotey, City Escape, Miotso, Ghanaman Soccer Academy, Fish Feed, Noble Estates, Prampram Township, Kpoi Ete, Oasis, Oman and neighbouring areas will also experience a disruption in power supply.

For Greater Accra on May 14, power will go off in Abeka, Tesano Park, Santana Market, Ofankor Franko, Haatso, Achimota and nearby areas from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

In the Tema Region Community 25, Ghana Flag, Bulasu, Casilda Estates, Afienya Zongo, Hot Oven, Imperial Perkin, China Mall, T Havana, Kaketo, Okro Market, Ashaiman Bus Terminal, Apenyo, Asensu Bar, Valco Flats and their environs will be affected by power cuts.

The Electricity Company of Ghana apologised to customers for the inconvenience and assured the public that the maintenance work is necessary to enhance overall service delivery.

