Former Signals Bureau Director, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has released a letter detailing how he spent the money he has been accused of stealing

In his letter, he indicated that parts of the money were spent on sitting allowances for Members of Parliament

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed feelings in the comments section as some disputed his claim, while others called on the Attorney General to act on the matter

Embattled former Signals Bureau Director, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has released a letter detailing how the funds he has been accused of stealing were used.

In his letter written from the EOCO cell, Mr Adu-Boahene explained that a part of the funds he's been accused of stealing was used to pay sitting allowances for Members of Parliament.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene writes from EOCO custody, explaining how he spent $7 million. Image source: Kwabena Adu-Boahene

Source: Facebook

According to him, between 2020 and 2020, he paid GH¢960,000 to Parliamentarians to facilitate the passing of an Act.

Similarly, in 2024, he paid GH¢309,000 to Parliamentarians to facilitate the passage of another Act.

Adu-Boahene faces charges over alleged embezzlement

In April 2025, the Attorney General filed 11 charges against Adu-Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and two associates.

These charges include stealing, money laundering, conspiracy to steal, and causing financial loss to the state.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene and his wife allegedly embezzle state funds. Image source: Kwabena Adu-Boahene

Source: Facebook

The charges stem from a 2020 contract Adu-Boahene signed on behalf of the NSB with Israeli firm ISC Holdings Limited to procure cyber defence software.

The government paid approximately GH¢49 million (about $7 million) for this software, which was never delivered.

Allegations of Misappropriation

Investigations allege that Adu-Boahene diverted the funds into accounts controlled by BNC Communications Bureau Limited, a company he co-founded with his wife. These funds were reportedly used to acquire properties in Accra, Kumasi, and London, as well as luxury vehicles.

Further allegations suggest that Adu-Boahene used parts of the misappropriated funds to pay sitting allowances to Members of Parliament to facilitate the passage of certain bills.

Legal Proceedings

Adu-Boahene and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case is currently before the Accra High Court, with proceedings ongoing. Last week, Mr Adu-Boahene was remanded into police custody for seven working days.

In the latest development, Mr Adu-Boahene gave a breakdown of what the funds were used for.

See Adu-Boahene's letter below:

Source: YEN.com.gh