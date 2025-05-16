A young Ghanaian graduate, Shaphy Hajj, has taken to street hawking after failing to secure a white-collar job with her degree

In a TikTok video sight by YEN.com.gh, she was seen selling beverages like sobolo and tiger nut drinks

Her story sheds light on Ghana's rising graduate unemployment, which hit 14.7 per cent in 2023 according to GSS

A young Ghanaian lady has taken her destiny into her own hands by taking to the street to hustle.

Shaphy Hajj, as she is known on her social media platforms, hit the streets to hustle for her daily bread.

A female university graduate hustles in traffic after failing to secure a corporate job with. Photo credt: @shaphyhajj/TikTok.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Shaphy Hajj was seen hawking local beverages to earn a living.

Although her educational background is not yet known, the young Ghanaian lady claimed that she recently graduated from one of the tertiary institutions in Ghana.

Shaphy indicated in the caption of a TikTok video that she began hawking in the streets after failing to secure a white-collar job with her university degree.

"From graduating university to selling beverages on the streets. Alhamdulillah, regardless. Patronise me, I sell sobolo, tiger nuts drink, millet drink and mashed kenkey," she wrote.

The unemployment situation in Ghana

The young lady's story highlights the challenges many graduates in Ghana face in securing employment despite having a degree.

The average rate of unemployment currently stands at 14.7 per cent, according to the last Household Income and Expenditure Survey Quarter Three Labour Bulletin released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in 2024.

Per the GSS data, the number of unemployed youth aged between 15 and 35 rose from about 1.2 million to over 1.3 million.

The 14.7 per cent figure covers the period 2023, and it remains to be seen if the numbers reduced or soared further in 2024.

While various governments have tried to roll out programmes and policies to provide jobs for the teeming youth, the unemployment figures keep rising.

The current government recently launched Adwumawura and One Million Coders programmes as part of a broader plan to create employment for the Ghanaian youth.

Adwumawura is a business start-up policy aimed at supporting the creation and growth of 10,000 businesses annually, with a particular focus on young people, while the One Million Coders programme aims at training one million Ghanaians in digital skills, specifically coding, to prepare them for the future job market.

Shaphy Hajj and her fellow unemployed university graduates would be expected to take advantage of the government’s job creation programmes to change their individual situations.

Netizens commend Shaphy for her determination

Some netizens who came across the video of Shaphy hawking on the streets seem impressed by her determination.

Below are some of the comments:

@Seeyatbeauty said:

"May Allah bless your business so you can come and buy lace."

@Progress4real also said:

"May Allah bless your sweat and struggles by expanding the business beyond imagination."

@Mukaila Gonzaga commented:

"Masha Allah. May Allah bless your hussle."

A fresh university graduate hits the streets to hawk after graduation. Photo credit: @amagodsplan3/TikTok.

