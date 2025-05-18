The Minister for Foreign Affairs represented President John Dramani Mahama at the Mass of Inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV after the Mass of Inauguration and was grateful for that

Social media users who saw his post thronged to the comment section to celebrate him for meeting the Pope

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu said he was grateful to meet the Supreme Pontiff.

Okudzeto Ablakwa represents President Mahama at Pope Leo's Mass of Inauguration. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak/X & NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

In a post on X, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said that he was in Rome for the Pope’s inauguration mass, which was held at Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

He added that he was representing President John Dramani Mahama and the people of Ghana.

“It has been a profound honour representing President John Mahama and Ghana at the Inauguration Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at Saint Peter’s Square today. I am eternally grateful for the Supreme Pontiff’s blessings and warmth,” he shared on X.

The Minister added some photos of him shaking hands with Pope Leo XIV. They were both smiling.

There were several other diplomats at Pope Leo’s Mass of Inauguration. Some of them included US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, the Kings and Queens of Spain and Belgium and the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg.

Okudzeto Ablakwa represents President Mahama at Pope Leo's Mass of Inauguration. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak

Source: Twitter

During the Pope’s Mass of Inauguration, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presented him with the new Ring of the Fisherman. It bears the image of St Peter, & on the inside has the name of Leo XIV, along with his coat of arms.

The Ring of the Fisherman authenticates the faith and symbolises the duty with which the first Pope was entrusted.

Ghanaians celebrate Okudzeto for meeting the Pope

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on X. Read them below:

@madison_ben5 said:

“Next President After JM. The work you and the NDC will do in the next 4 years will prove why you should be next.”

@jamboy078 wrote:

“This is just a Ghanaian minister 🇬🇭, but a whole Nigerian 🇳🇬 president @officialABAT couldn’t meet the pope 😭.”

@Foreigner_4969 said:

“Akuffo Addo would have gone himself. Mahama just likes giving youth opportunities to shine. The future is now. Thank you, JM🤝.”

@CwabenaMo wrote:

“Minister sef meet the pope wey a whole Nigerian president couldn’t 😂.”

@PHDcounselor said:

“Honourable, consciously keep your hand well, 😂I will come for a handshake when you return. It’s called “transfer of blessing” lol.”

@iam_twumasi wrote:

“Young, vibrant, hardworking, intelligent, patriotic, Ghana first. The perfect man to lead Ghana.”

@KlausGabriel7 said:

“This is exactly how it should be done, not the president be around every gathering here and there.”

@Tweeter07671657 wrote:

“Our next President.”

@AzumaTurner said:

“No be small anointing that, I must meet u so u lay ur hands on me too. Abeg make u no wash ur hand until we meet.”

Okudzeto Ablakwa meets US Ambassador,

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa met with the US Ambassador in Ghana and shared some updates.

His meeting could see Ghanaian football fans receiving a special dispensation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Netizens have since reacted, waiting with bated breath for the Black Stars' qualification to the global tournament.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh