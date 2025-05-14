Otumfuo Foundation Gets Support as Popular Businessman Nick Abeam Danso Donates GH¢1.3M
- Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as many netizens hailed him for the gesture
Popular Ghanaian businessman Nick Abeam Danso has made a generous donation to the Otumfuo Foundation.
According to a post on the X page of The Asante Nation, the astute entrepreneur donated a whopping GH¢1,300,000 to the fund.
Mr Danso, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd., presented the amount as part of his commitment to giving back to society and supporting the Asantehene’s vision for sustainable development in Ghana.
The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, established in 1999, has become a beacon of hope for thousands across the country.
The foundation has birthed numerous interventions, including scholarships for needy students to life-saving medical support for the vulnerable.
Mr Abeam's contribution comes at a time when the Otumfuo Foundation is intensifying its outreach efforts ahead of its 25th-anniversary celebration.
Mr Abeam Danso wins Millennium Excellence Award
Mr Abeam Danso was among the personalities recognised at Otumfuo's prestigious Millennium Excellence Awards. He won the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize at the 2025 award ceremony.
He was celebrated at the awards night for his remarkable contributions to trade facilitation and economic development in Ghana and beyond.
See the post below:
Netizens hail Mr Abeam for hefty donation
Social media has since been abuzz with praise for Mr Danso, with many calling on other business leaders to emulate his example.
Source: YEN.com.gh
