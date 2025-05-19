At least three people have been reported dead following the massive flooding on May 18.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ella Esiman Nongo, confirmed the deaths to Citi FM.

At least three people are dead following the flooding in Greater Accra on May 18. Source: NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

Nongo said the fatalities occurred at Lakeside, Nanakrom, and New Legon.

“In Lakeside, we lost two people, including a four-year-old girl at Nanakrom and a gentleman around New Legon."

The flooding accompanied a downpour that lasted for hours. Some of the heavily affected areas were Weija, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Adenta-Dodowa and Tema.

The floods caused major traffic congestion and left numerous pedestrians stranded.

In places like Ofankor Barrier, for instance, vehicles and pedestrians were unable to commute.

In some places, traffic has been diverted, while others have packed their cars waiting for the rains to stop.

People have left their flooded homes to seek refuge elsewhere until the rain ceases and the water recedes.

Source: YEN.com.gh