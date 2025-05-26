Captain Smart has criticised NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi, over his conduct and remarks about power and influence.

His comments followed an attempt by NIB operatives to arrest Wontumi at his Kumasi residence, which was blocked by NPP supporters.

Wontumi later turned himself in to the police on Monday, May 26, 2025, in the company of his lawyers led by Godfred Dame

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has reacted to an attempt by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to arrest Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the media personality, the NPP's regional chairman has been all over the place bragging and behaving as though everyone in the country, including the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, takes a salary from him.

Controversial media personality, Captain Smart. taunts NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairmab, Chairman Wontumi. Photo credit: @captainsmartofficial/IG & Chairman Wontumi /Facebook.

Source: UGC

Captain Smart, who hosts the Onua Maakye show on Onua TV, was captured in a video taunting Chairman Wontumi.

"He sits in this country and talks as if Otumfuo takes a salary from him every month. He talks as if his urine is crude oil, and that if he doesn't urinate, there will be a shortage of diesel in the country. You will be jailed," he said.

NIB operatives’ attempt to arrest Chairman Wontumi

On Friday, May 23, 2025, heavily armed national security operatives stormed Chairman Wontumi's residence in Kumasi to execute a search warrant.

However, the NIB operatives were unsuccessful, as leaders of the NPP and supporters in the Ashanti Region reportedly foiled the attempt.

Following this, Chairman Wontumi, known in private life as Bernard Antwi Boasiako, promised to report himself to the security authorities of the country.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, Bernard Antwi Boasiako turned himself in to the Ghana Police Service.

According to media reports, the state is pursuing Chairman Wontumi for his alleged involvement in illegal mining and other crimes.

Watch Captain Smart's video below:

Captain Smart's taunts of Wontumi spark reactions

Ghanaians on social media who saw Captain Smart's video taunting Chairman Wontumi reacted in the comment section.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions to the video below:

@nana kofi Dammoh said:

"Wontumi has done his spiritual works before going to court that's why he is happy."

@Imberla also said:

"Even wontumi's lawyer must be arrested for investigation if Ghana was his lawyer property will he allow wontumi to destroy it."

@HolyStone Gh commented:

"Ei Captain has changed at once ooo.. I don't even know that he is a grown up like this ooo."

@amindakusi also commented"

"They can't do him nothing."

Chairman Wontumi is being represented by Godfred Dame and a host of other lawyers. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi & Godfred Yeboah Dame/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Godfred Dame leads Chairman Wontumi's legal team.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairkam Wontumi met with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for questioning.

Boasiako's legal team was been bolstered by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him to the CID's headquarters in Accra.

Aside from his lawyers, Chairman Wontumi was accompanied by some leading members of the NPP..

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh