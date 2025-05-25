The MP for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, announced through an NPP stalwart that he would contest the flagbearer position of the party

Former MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, while announcing this, shared some achievements of Bryan Acheampong

Ghanaians who watched the video shared their thoughts in the comment section, with most people against the decision

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong, will contest for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearership position ahead of the 2028 general election.

Bryan Acheampong’s intention was announced by a former MP for Asante Akim North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi.

In a video on X, the former MP stated that he is only sharing the news, but Bryan Acheampong will officially declare his intention to contest for the position at the right time.

“We all want to search for a befitting flagbearer to lead the NPP in the 2028 election. He is preparing to speak to the public soon. As for me, I am only a messenger, so I’m putting out the little I know. Bryan Acheampong, who owns Rock City Company Limited and is also a philanthropist, believes he can lead and unite the NPP ahead of the 2028 elections to save Ghana.”

Without mentioning the two leading contenders in the race, that is, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the former MP compared Bryan Acheampong to them.

“It can only take an NPP government to develop Ghana. So if the party is not united, we only need someone who can bring us together so we can lead the country. This person is Hon Dr Bryan Acheampong. He has two doctorates. If we want an academician, he is there, if we want a business mogul, he is there. He is a symbol for victory.”

Ghanaians comment on Bryan Acheampong’s flagbearer hopes

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared on social media. Read them below:

@Hajjyass70 said:

“Same Bryan who was eager to buy SSNIT property ??🤣”

@edudzi____ wrote:

“Where e reach unless dem recruit from Tescon.”

@dermyMarlkson said:

“The guy who wanted to buy a hotel built by Nkrumah??”

@Senyyo wrote:

“We should vote for him so he comes and sell all our state-owned properties, including our hotels, to himself again? Lmao herh NPP paaa nie 😭.”

@Your_Blackness said:

“The Ghanaian presidency has been reduced to a janitor position, allowing just anyone to govern the country courtesy of Akufo-Addo, which is insulting to Ghanaians' intelligence. Imagine the intrapersonal conversation within their minds: even Akufo-Addo failed abysmally.”

@AmpofoOscar wrote:

“Charlie NPP delegates will enjoy cash Paa ooh. Kennedy, DMB, Bryan. What.”

@jesse_legendary said:

“I knew a day like this would come when we stood at Kejetia to promise the people that if given the permission, he'd rebuild Kejetia Blue Light solely. Ken has his side. Bawumia isn't ready to quit. Bryan is coming. Adutwum posted & deleted the other time. Interesting times ahead.”

@AwalMoHudu wrote:

“For future reference, he's just showing up for the future.”

@makateeric said:

“His scandals make him unfit. NPP should drop him at vetting to protect their party’s reputation.”

A peek into Bryan Acheampong's garage

YEN.com.gh reported that Bryan Acheampong owned several luxurious cars.

In Bryan Acheampong's expensive fleet are Ferraris and Lamborghinis, parked on the compound of his hotel.

A video of his posh cars, which surfaced online, has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

