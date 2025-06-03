Oliver Barker-Vormawor has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to freeze former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s assets

The OSP declared Ken Ofori-Atta wanted after he missed the 2 June deadline to appear before special prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng

Despite medical reports citing health issues, Barker-Vormawor urges the OSP to take stronger legal action, including extradition proceedings

A Ghanaian social activist and private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to freeze the assets of the former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Mr Barker-Vormawor suggested that the OSP would become a problem for Ghanaians if it failed to take stringent measures against the former Finance Minister.

The social activist, who also serves as the convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement, made these remarks following Ken Ofori-Atta’s failure to appear before the OSP on Monday, 2 June 2025.

The former Finance Minister was declared wanted by the OSP after he failed to meet the 2 June deadline to appear before the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng.

His lawyers reportedly wrote to the OSP to notify both the OSP and the Human Rights Court of his worsening health complications, submitting medical reports that detail his condition and outline upcoming surgical procedures as reasons for his failure to appear.

Despite this, Mr Barker-Vormawor, in a Facebook post, urged the OSP to take further action against Ken Ofori-Atta by commencing extradition proceedings or freezing his assets.

“If the OSP does not immediately commence extradition proceedings against Ken Ofori-Atta, if it doesn’t seek to freeze and seize Ken’s assets, then it, the OSP, is our entire problem. This one is on them,” he said.

Reaction to Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s message to the OSP

Ghanaians on social media who came across Oliver Barker-Vormawor’s Facebook post thronged the comments section to share their views.

@Ma Wu Ko said:

"Allowing KOA to leave the country while the investigation was ongoing is a guarantee of his absconding. They all knew about this move from the outset."

@Oheneba Kakari Paul also said:

"Serious because the guy is looking weak to me, we need strong and bold people like Raymond Archer."

@Emmanuel Modzaka commented:

'But the court will play a role, and if the court doesn’t allow him to proceed to do his work, what can we do?"

@Appiah Samuel also commented:

"That guy OSP, I don’t trust him. I feel like he is working with Ken, bro, we should open aware eyes."

@Enam D. Tofoatsi wrote:

"The OSP is not looking good in this KOA issue. I am starting to have some suspicions. He should leave other state agencies to work if he doesn’t want to take action on the matters before him."

Ken Ofori-Atta puts on Interpol Red Alert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the special prosecutor declared the former Ken Ofori-Atta wanted again and placed him Interpol Red Alert.

Ofori-Atta was unable to appear before the Office of the Special Prosecutor on June 2, 2025, as scheduled due to health concerns.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng said Ofori-Atta and his legal team had acted in bad faith.

