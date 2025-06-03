Three revealing testimonies were delivered in court in the prosecution of Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) and his wife, Angela Adjei-Boateng.

An associate, Mildred Donkor, and their jointly owned company, Advantage Solutions Limited, are also persons of interest in the case.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene is accused of diverting GH¢49.1 million in public funds from the then-Bureau of National Communications.

The four are currently standing trial for multiple counts, including stealing, causing financial loss to the state in the alleged diversion of GH¢49.1 million in public funds from the then-Bureau of National Communications.

3News reported on a summary of witness statements made by the lead investigator in the case, Frank Marshall Cromwell; NSB Director of Finance Edith Ruby Opokua Adumua; and Frank Anane Dekpey, who identified himself as an errand boy.

The errand boy said he was frequently sent to withdraw and deposit large sums of money from UMB and Stanbic banks.

He said the money was often transported in big Ghana Must Go bags. He also said he would typically deliver large cash withdrawals.

He also confirmed making deposits into the Stanbic Bank account of “Vertex Solutions,” a company previously identified as being linked to the accused persons.

Testimony by the finance director

Adumuah testified that as the custodian of cheque books, she was instructed to write cheques for large sums, with the payee ambiguously described as Bureau of National Communications Operations.

Due to a “need-to-know” security policy within the Bureau, she said she complied, believing these were legitimate Bureau of National Communications operational accounts.

She said she was unaware they belonged to a private company owned by Adu-Boahene and his wife.

Adumuah recounted that Adu-Boahene once instructed her to write three large cheques, totalling GH¢49.1 million, payable to for Bureau of National Communications operations.

Trusting these were legitimate, yet undisclosed, operational accounts, she complied and deposited the funds into a UMB account as directed by Adu-Boahene.

Adumuah also said the reasons for payments from operational accounts were never disclosed to her.

Testimony by lead investigator

Cromwell testified that the investigation, initiated in March 2025 following a tip-off, revealed that Adu-Boahene signed an international contract in January 2020 for a US$7 million cyber defence system with an Israeli company, ISC Holdings Limited.

Investigations established that Adu-Boaene diverted the equivalent amount in Ghana cedis, then GH¢49.1 million, from the Bureau of National Communications’ Fidelity Bank account into a private company account named “BNC Communications Bureau Limited – Operations” at UMB Bank.

Cromwell shared how UMB account was opened just one day before the first of three cheques, totalling GH¢49.1 million, was deposited.

According to him, only a fraction of the US$1.75 million was actually transferred to ISC Holdings, after which Adu-Boahene embarked on a purported spending spree.

