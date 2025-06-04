The High Court in Accra has convicted Thomas Andy Owusu, an aide to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (also known as Chairman Wontumi), in a corruption case related to illegal mining licensing.

During the hearing of the case, Mr Owusu, the second defendant in the case, Republic v. Charles Bissue & Another, pleaded guilty to charges of corruption and accepting bribes to influence a public officer.

High Court convicts Chairman Wontumi's aide, Thomas Andy Owusu, in a galamsey bribery case. Photo credit: @ospghana/X & Chaieman Wontumi/Facebook.

His conviction followed the court’s acceptance of his plea agreement under section 71 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959).

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Thomas Andy Owusu will pay a fine of 500 penalty units (equivalent to GH¢6,000) and make restitution of GH¢200,000 to the state.

The case arises from the 2019 "Galamsey Fraud Part One" investigation by Tiger Eye PI, which implicated Owusu and former presidential staffer Charles Bissue in facilitating illegal mining licenses for bribes, bypassing official processes.

According to the investigation, Owusu allegedly accepted a bribe of GH¢15,000 to influence a public officer.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) made the conclusion of Mr Owusu's case public in a statement issued on its social media pages on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

According to the OSP's statement, the charge against Chairman Wontumi's aide, as stated by the OSP, was based on corruption of a public officer and accepting a bribe to influence one.

Case to continue against co-accused

Following Owusu's conviction, two additional charges against him were struck out.

The case will now focus solely on Charles Bissue, who faces charges of using public office for profit, contrary to section 179C(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Bissue's trial is set to continue on June 10, 2025, with a Case Management Conference scheduled in earnest.

"The conviction of Thomas Andy Owusu serves as a reminder of the government's commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability among public officials. The outcome of this case may have implications for others implicated in similar scandals, and the public will be closely watching the proceedings against Charles Bissue," portions of the OSP statement read.

Ghanaians react to Wontumi's aide court conviction

Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section of the OSP's post to share their views the court conviction of Chairman Wontumi's aide.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@RaymondDor70713 said:

"But the amount is too small."

@ospghana replied:

"He bribed with 15K plus he helps OSP’s case against Mr. Bissue."

@General_K88 also said:

"Wapon. Now en boss go hear am waaa."

@Onemryeboah commented:

"If an aide to the main subject is accused, there's no way the subject is getting away."

