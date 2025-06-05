District Coordinating Director, Mr. Aaron Otoo, clashed with a taxi driver after a traffic violation, leading to tyre deflation and an attempt to seize taxi keys

A viral video surfaced on Twitter, showing Mr. Otoo and district officials attempting to forcibly take the driver's keys, sparking online debate

Social media users expressed mixed reactions; some supported the district officials' actions, while others criticised the handling of the altercation

A recent confrontation unfolded between Denkyembour District Coordinating Director, Mr Aaron Otoo, and a taxi driver after the latter committed a traffic violation.

YEN.com.gh reports that the District Coordinating Director, along with other district officers, allegedly deflated the taxi’s tyres and attempted to seize the driver’s car keys in response to a one-way lane violation.

Tensions rise as District Coordinating Director, Mr. Aaron Otoo, clashes with a taxi driver over a traffic violation in Denkyembour.

According to reports, the officials spotted the taxi in an illegal one-way lane and instructed the driver to reverse. However, the driver, instead of complying, tried to outsmart the officials.

He chose to park nearby and wait for the officials to leave before continuing. His stubbornness reportedly led the officials to deflate the vehicle’s tyres and attempt to seize the car keys.

In a video that has since gone viral on Twitter, Mr. Aaron Otoo, seen alongside other district officials, was captured attempting to take the keys from the driver’s hands forcefully. Despite his resistance, the driver eventually let go of the keys, resulting in the deflation of the vehicle’s tyres.

The scuffle between Mr. Otoo and the driver escalated as both parties struggled, with the driver trying to retain control of the keys.

The video of the officials' scuffle with the taxi driver is below.

Onlookers can be heard in the background as tensions rose, but no police presence was noted at the scene.

The incident has sparked heated discussions online, with several Twitter users commenting on the nature of the altercation.

Comments on district officers' clash with driver

The video, which quickly gained traction on Twitter, has generated widespread reactions. Many social media users have expressed their opinions.

Mr. Aaron Otoo, district officers, taxi driver, taxi man tyres, taxi driver tyre, taxi car keys, traffic violation.

Some criticised the actions of the district officials, while others defended the officials’ decision to take action against the non-compliant driver. Take a look at some of the reactions below;

@Nanaezze wrote:

"District officials should have rather called the police MTTD to deal with the driver simple. As that's not their mandate."

@Makavelli_0 commented:

"It is good that the Coordinating Director took the key from him, in Denkyembour District the drivers don’t respect any rules there."

@Nje_baby commented

"One way the State can earn very easy and quick money to help develop our country is to invest in ways to find lots of the indisciplined drivers on our roads.

I don’t trust the police to return any fines so maybe an instant payment system that goes directly to the government."

@dino_kwame commented:

"😂🤣😂😂🤣 this is an abuse period!!! Both parties are wrong. You either you fine him or arrest him. You have no power to deflate anyone tire or take their car key.

These guys are abusing the power! They are need to be fired period!!!!"

As of now, neither Mr. Aaron Otoo nor any other district official has responded publicly to the incident.

