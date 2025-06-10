Ghana's Parliament is set to draft legislation on lifestyle audits to combat corruption and unexplained wealth

The proposed law has sparked intense debate, with the MP for Manhyia South opposing it as being redundant

The move aims to curb individuals from flaunting ill-got wealth, with some Ghanaians weighing in on social media

The Parliament of Ghana is set to draft legislation to support lifestyle audits for individuals suspected of acquiring unexplained wealth.

This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Monday, June 9, 2025.

MP for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffou Awuah kicks against the lifestyle audit legislation proposed by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

According to the Speaker, the proposed legislation formed part of a broader effort to strengthen the fight against corruption in the country.

Once passed, he said the law would give state institutions the power to investigate the lifestyle of public officials, politically exposed persons, as well as private citizens whose standard of living is inconsistent with their source of income.

“I am currently receiving extensive input to initiate legislation on lifestyle audits. It’s no surprise that this issue is gaining prominence in the speeches of senior officials and civil society organisations.

"I’m encouraged that the Vice President and the Office of the Special Prosecutor have also begun discussing it. We will legislate it and put an end to individuals flaunting ill-gotten wealth in the faces of ordinary Ghanaians,” he added.

This proposed law has sparked public debates, with some politicians sharing their views on it.

While also sharing his opinions, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, kicked against the proposed lifestyle audit law.

Manhyia South MP slams lifestyle audit law

Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, the lawmaker, a member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that he welcomed any effort that aids the fight against corruption, but was against duplicating anti-graft laws and institutions.

He explained that all the investigative agencies in the country have the mandate to conduct a lifestyle audit on individuals suspected of acquiring unexplained wealth, and so there was no need for any new law to deal with the same issue.

"Every institution of state, set up by law, in exercising the mandate or powers given to it by law, has the power to do so [conduct lifestyle audit] and to exercise such powers that would enable it investigations, which includes a lifestyle audit.

"It might not necessarily be characterised as lifestyle audit, but it's in fact a lifestyle audit and it's consistent with the constitution," he added.

The video of Baffour Awuah's reaction to the lifestyle audit law is below:

MP's view on lifestyle audit sparks reactions

The Manhyia South MP's view on the proposed lifestyle audit legislation has sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Blazing Entertainment said:

"We know those who will be against it already."

@Joseph Acolatse also said:

"Other countries have that law why not Ghana with high corruptions especially in NPP."

Former Finance Minister under the NPP, Ken Ofori-Atta's family is demanding the withdrawal of the Interpol Red Alert Notice over corruption claims.

Ofori-Atta's family react to Interpol notice

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Ken Ofori-Atta had called for the immediate withdrawal of an Interpol Red Alert notice issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

They accused the OSP of manipulating evidence to secure an arrest warrant without following due legislation. The former Finance Minister was ordered to appear before the OSP in person.

