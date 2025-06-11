Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is facing further legal troubles with the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) declaring him wanted.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Joy News reported that the two state agencies have launched separate, active investigations into Ofori-Atta’s financial dealings during his tenure as Finance Minister.

The former minister is already facing intense scrutiny from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, which declared him wanted on June 2.

Under the special prosecutor, Ofori-Atta is under investigation for five cases, including contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, as well as procurement procedures and financial transactions related to the National Cathedral.

Source: YEN.com.gh