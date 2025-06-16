Ken Ofori-Atta’s Wife Gives Update on Cancer Surgery: “The Doctors are Pleased”
Former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has undergone successful surgery for prostate cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, US.
Citi News reported that his family confirmed the surgery.
In a statement issued by his wife, Angela Ofori-Atta, on June 16, she disclosed that the surgery lasted over four hours.
“The doctors are pleased with how the procedure went and will now place him on a postoperative regime.”
She described the period leading up to the operation as particularly difficult, citing the timing of a public alert issued by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) concerning her husband.
“Kenneth has always been resilient. But this has been very difficult; with the OSP choosing the period just before his surgery to declare a red alert on him."
Despite the emotional strain, she said Mr. Ofori-Atta is “bearing up well” and remains focused on regaining his health.
