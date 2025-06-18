The Hajj Board has updated Ghanaians on the health status of six of the seven Ghanaians who died in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj

Alhaji Collins Dauda, chairman of the National Hajj Task Force, said the deceased persons had underlying health conditions

All seven pilgrims were buried in Saudi Arabia, as is customary for those who pass away during the pilgrimage

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Hajj Board has explained that six of the seven Ghanaians who died in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage had underlying health conditions.

Citi News reported that Alhaji Collins Dauda, chairman of the National Hajj Task Force, stated that the families of the deceased have been notified.

The Hajj Board says six of the seven Ghanaians who died in Mecca during the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage had underlying health conditions.

Source: Getty Images

“From our contingent, I can confirm six deaths. We have received information about a seventh person who also passed away, but he did not travel with the official group. He went on a tourist visa. Nevertheless, he is Ghanaian. Those who died were elderly and had underlying health conditions. It was not our wish for this to happen, but it was the will of Allah."

Dauda explained that the main contingent of Ghanaian pilgrims is expected to return later in June.

Dauda added that once the full contingent returns to Ghana, the Board will decide on appropriate steps to honour the deceased.

Per Islamic tradition, all seven pilgrims were buried in Saudi Arabia, as is customary for those who pass away during the pilgrimage.

Over 60,000 pilgrims from Ghana travelled to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage. They joined over two million Muslims from across the globe.

In addition to the reported deaths, the five persons were repatriated due to visa-related issues.

Saudi Arabian authorities had intensified the crackdown on unauthorised pilgrims.

About the Hajj pilgrimage

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. It is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, and Muslims who have the financial wherewithal are obligated to make this journey at least once in their lifetime.

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia

Source: Getty Images

The Hajj usually takes place during Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, typically in June or July. Every year, the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana organises trips for Ghanaian pilgrims to embark on the Hajj to Mecca.

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana has, over the years, warned Ghanaian pilgrims against embarking on the journey through unapproved means, but the situation keeps occurring annually.

Deaths during the 2024 Hajj

In 2024, over 4,000 Ghanaian pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the annual Hajj ritual.

Two Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims also died in 2024, with the deceased persons, believed to be from Damongo in the Savannah region, passing away on Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

The Hajj pilgrimage is known to be physically taxing in average years, with worshipers having to contend with high temperatures that can reach 42 degrees Celsius.

Government announces new Hajj fares

YEN.com.gh reported that the government adjusted the fare for the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage downward from GH¢75,000 to GH¢62,000.

The reduction was in fulfilment of a promise the Mahama administration made.

This increased Ghana's quota for the number of Muslims who will embark on the pilgrimage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh