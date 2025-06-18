Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have successfully contained a fire that broke out at the Medical Laboratory buildings of the Korle Bu Medical School late on Tuesday night, June 18, 2025.

According to a statement from the GNFS Public Relations Office for the Greater Accra Region, the Service received a distress call at exactly 23:50 GMT, reporting a blaze at the school’s laboratory complex. The affected facilities included the Accounts Office, Stores, Administration, and Archives sections of the Medical Laboratory building.

A swift multi-station response was mounted, involving personnel and equipment from the Regional Headquarters Substation, Accra City Fire Station, National Headquarters Substation, and the Ministries Fire Station. The fire was brought under control by 00:43 hours and fully extinguished by 04:10 hours on Wednesday morning.

“No injuries were recorded,” the GNFS confirmed, attributing the successful containment to the efficiency and professionalism of the responding fire crews.

Crucially, adjoining buildings such as the Allied Sciences Building, the Diabetic Centre, and the Stores Annex were salvaged from the fire, thanks to the timely intervention of firefighters.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation,” the statement said, while commending all personnel involved for their dedication and effective response during the operation.

The GNFS noted that overhauling works—conducted to ensure the fire does not reignite—were undertaken immediately after extinguishment.

The incident sparked public concern due to the location of the fire within one of Ghana’s most important health institutions. The Korle Bu Medical School is part of the University of Ghana’s College of Health Sciences and is located within the premises of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Investigators are expected to assess the extent of damage to critical documents and equipment housed within the affected units of the laboratory building.

Source: YEN.com.gh