Telecel Ghana has acknowledged the lawsuit filed by Makola Market trader Faustina Djagbele Abbey over the alleged unauthorised use of her image by the company.

Her photo was used in Telecel’s Red Save campaign. The telco has said it is assessing the basis of the claim.

In a press statement on June 19, the telco said it is assessing the basis of the lawsuit.

"Telecel Ghana has become aware of media reports of a legal claim filed by Madam Faustina Djagbele Abbey alleging the use of her photograph without her consent in relation to our Telecel Red Save product campaign."

"We are currently reviewing the details of this claim to establish the facts. We wish to assure the public that we take matters of privacy, imagery consent and intellectual property seriously."

About the lawsuit against Telecel

In her statement of claim, Abbey argued that the use of her image by Telecel in their product marketing drive was brought to her attention by some of her customers.

She also said that the advertisement has brought her some publicity, with family members deeming her to be of financial means.

This, she says, has strained relationships with others and impacted her mental health.

