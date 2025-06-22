The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority commented on the Office of the Special Prosecutor's investigation of Ken Ofori-Atta

However, the OSP responded to Professor Ransford Gyampo's assertion and cautioned other public officials to desist from interfering with ongoing investigations

Social media users who saw the OSP's statement jumped to Prof Gyampo's defence and insisted that the OSP got it wrong

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has cautioned the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, to desist from making comments that will undermine their integrity.

This comes after Prof Gyampo indicated that the OSP must not attempt to get back at Ken Ofori-Atta for personal reasons. Speaking on Accra-based TV3, Prof Gyampo said:

“I hope the OSP is not being driven by personal vendetta in his quest to get Ken Ofori-Atta.”

In a statement shared on X, the OSP claimed the assumption that the investigation is driven by a personal vendetta is “unfounded” and could damage the integrity of Ghana’s anti-corruption fight.

“The OSP wishes to place on record that its actions involving the former Finance Minister are based on stated allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences, particularly abuse of office for profit, including the multi-year contract awarded to Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML),” the notice stated.

The OSP added that Prof Gyampo reached out to its office while a legal search of SML’s premises was being conducted with support from National Security operatives.

“Incidentally, the said CEO called and sent messages to the Office in respect of SML while officers of the OSP and National Security were still conducting a legal search of SML’s premises.”

The OSP stated that the office would welcome constructive criticism but cautioned public officials to desist from interfering with ongoing investigations.

“It cautions public officials to refrain from interfering—whether directly or through unfounded public statements—with ongoing investigations. Such actions have the potential to undermine the fight against corruption,” the OSP warned.

Ghanaians react to OSP’s statement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared the @ospghana on X. Read them below:

@OgaIddi said:

“His statement was that " he hopes that your actions towards Ken are not born out of personal vendetta." He didn't attack your office.”

@cleftee wrote:

“Must you reply to everything 😀??? It's really unnecessary, as his comment was not even the same as what is in yours. Incidentally, he added the said text message of OSP.”

@nka_gha said:

“This is clearly different from what Gyampo said. He did not suggest, he said he hoped it isn’t a personal vendetta.”

@akywell_com wrote:

“Some of these comments aren’t about justice, they’re insurance policies. Say enough to sound fair, but soft enough so that if the OSP ever knocks on your door, others will rise to defend you, too. I see it with Prof, Dafeamekpor, the pattern is clear. We all want accountability.”

@RaymondBilly4 said:

“Don’t be in a hurry to respond. That was not exactly what Prof said. Maybe you should contact @tv3_ghana for the full video of his submission.”

Source: YEN.com.gh