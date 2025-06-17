The High Court has set 2 July 2025 as the start date for the trial of Charles Bissue in a corruption case filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP)

The OSP disclosed that it has submitted all necessary disclosures, including witness statements, exhibits and over 60 supporting documents

Bissue, a former IMCIM secretary, is accused of taking GH¢35,000 in bribes to bypass mining licence procedures, based on investigations by Tiger Eye P.I

The High Court has scheduled 2 July 2025 for the commencement of Charles Bissue’s trial in the case Republic v. Charles Bissue.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) disclosed this in a post on its official social media pages.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, is set to try Charles Bissue in court over some illegal mining allegations. Photo credit: UGC.

According to the OSP's post, the prosecution informed the court that it had filed all necessary disclosures, including witness statements and exhibits, on 28 May 2025 during a Case Management Conference.

The prosecution’s disclosures, according to the OSP’s statement, include two witness statements with a total of 17 exhibits and 63 additional documents.

The OSP further indicated that the defence team had requested original copies of the disclosed documents, which were confirmed to have already been provided.

The court has outlined a schedule for the prosecution’s witnesses to testify on 2, 3, 8, 9, 15, 22 and 23 July 2025.

The case has been adjourned to 2 July 2025 for the trial to begin.

OSP's charges against Charles Bissue

The OSP has filed 15 charges against Charles Bissue, who is a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a former secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

Bissue faces charges related to alleged corruption offences.

According to an investigation conducted by Tiger Eye P.I, led by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Bissue allegedly accepted GH¢35,000 in bribes from one Benjamin Adjapong to bypass mining licence procedures.

The Tiger Eye P.I team further alleged that an associate named Owusu received GH¢5,000 in Kumasi after falsely promising he could secure approvals from Bissue.

Read the X post below:

Ghanaians react to Charles Bissue v. OSP case

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on the legal battle between the OSP and Charles Bissue.

Below are some of the comments:

@ben7fab said:

"So many people to prosecute. Let’s move fast."

@Smilesz2 also said:

"We will sing your praises when you successfully prosecute the corrupt politicians. Until then, we the tax payers are subsidising your comfortable lifestyles."

@dosoocourage commented:

"We don't want any prolonged trial."

@lezcanotech also commented:

"What about Ken Ofori Atta?"

The Accra High Court convicts Chairman Wontumi's aide, Thomas Andy Owusu, in a galamsey bribery case. Photo credit: @ospghana/X & Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

High Court convicts Chairman Wontumi's aide

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Andy Owusu, an aide to NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, was convicted in a corruption case related to illegal mining licensing.

He was part of the individuals caught on the tape in the Tiger Eye P.I, which indicted Charles Bissue.

Mr Owusu reportedly pleaded guilty to charges of corruption and accepting bribes to influence a public officer, and will pay a fine and restitution to the state.

The case stems from the 2019 Galamsey Fraud investigation, as trial proceedings against his co-accused, Charles Bissue, continued.

