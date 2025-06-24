A 38-year-old pastor, Wisdom Kwame Adu, has been granted bail after being arrested for allegedly stealing from his deceased friend.

Adu, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of stealing a Range Rover, an ATM card, and GH¢27,000.

GNA reported that he allegedly used the ATM card to withdraw the funds between June 8 and 10, 2025.

The brother of Emmanuel Offei, the deceased, reported the incident to police.

Offei was hospitalised at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital but discharged himself voluntarily on April 30, 2025.

On May 26, Adu and Offei reportedly travelled to Kumasi for prayers, but Offei died on June 5 on the premises of a church.

He handed over the deceased’s phone to the complainant but failed to return the unregistered Range Rover and secretly kept Offei’s ATM card.

Between June 8 and 10, multiple ATM withdrawals totalling GH¢27,000 were traced to locations in Kumasi and Pokuase-Amasaman.

On June 17, Adu was arrested at his rented residence, where police recovered GH¢35,356 and £40 during a search.

