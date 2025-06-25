UK visa application services are set to expand to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region starting June 26.

The service provider, VFS Global, said the expansion was to enhance customer experience and cater to growing demand.

Source: Getty Images

VFS in a notice said it will be based at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi.

VFS Global is a commercial company that provides administrative and technology services to governments and diplomatic missions, primarily related to visa and other consular services, has announced a new development.

UK visa fees for international students

International students will also face higher visa fees, with the standard rising from £490 to £524.

The same fee will apply to Child Student Visa applications, while those applying for short-term English language courses. They will pay now £214, up from £200.

Work visa categories will also experience significant fee increases. The Health and Care Worker Visa will rise by 28.2%, from £367 to £470.

The Skilled Worker Visa for those in shortage occupations will increase by 26.3% to £470.

Premium services such as priority processing fees will largely remain unchanged.

Employment Law Worldview suggested that hiking premium services would have been easier.

The UK last saw increased immigration fees on October 4, 2023.

UK increases financial requirements for Ghana students

Ghanaian students planning to study in the UK have been subject to increased financial requirements since January 2025.

International students aiming to study in schools in London now need savings of £1,483 per month.

The previous requirements were £1,334 per month for London-based students and £1,023 for students elsewhere in the UK.

The changes are linked to the maintenance loans available for domestic students.

The Home Office indicated that the financial requirements will be regularly reviewed to keep pace with inflation.

People going with family will need to prove they have extra money for each family member they bring.

Scholarship students in UK faced deportation

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian students at the University of Birmingham faced deportation due to delayed tuition payments in 2024.

Affected students were said to be on scholarships through the Ghanaian government, and payments were delayed.

A letter from the UK Visa and Immigration Office to the students indicated they may have had to leave the country.

