Visa service provider VFS Global has warned about the potential of fraudsters scamming persons seeking visas.

It noted in a statement to YEN.com.gh that the number of visa applications submitted for various countries is higher than ever in 2025.

"Due to the rising demand for visa application appointments, scammers are posing as employees or representatives of the organisation, as well as agents and intermediaries."

The scammers are said to lure job seekers and unsuspecting visa applicants by falsely promising early appointment slots in exchange for additional fees.

To avoid such fraudsters, Cleopatra Avenorgbo, Deputy General Manager in Charge of Operations at VFS Global, stressed that appointment slots are offered online based on the volume of demand or forecast.

The appointment slots also take into account the consulate’s internal capacity planning.

As a safeguard, VFS Global, which started operations in Ghana in 2005, mandated that only applicants with a valid appointment are permitted entry into its Visa Application Centre located in Accra and Kumasi.

What is the main reason visa applications are rejected?

VFS noted that the most common reason visa applications get rejected is due to incorrect or insufficient information.

Avenorgbo noted that applicants need to check the respective country websites under the document checklist section.

The optional form-filling service offered at an additional cost for some locations could ensure the correct information is updated.

US embassy rolls out pre-screening process

YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy rolled out a new pre-screening process for immigrant visa applicants.

Since September 2024, applicants have been attending a pre-screening appointment between three and four hours before their visa interview.

Per a notice from the embassy, applicants will receive a separate pre-screening email notifying them of their appointment date and all documents required. The embassy also explained that a document review will be conducted, and applicants will be notified beforehand if they are missing any documents.

Visa applicants will then be instructed to obtain the missing documents to be ready for subsequent interviews.

