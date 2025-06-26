The Mahama administration has made significant holiday reforms following the amendment of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days bill

Among others, August 4 as Founders' Day has been scrapped with September 21 as Founder's Day reinstated

July 1’s Republic Day has been made a statutory holiday again, while also formalising the Shaqq Day as a statutory public holiday

Parliament has passed the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which returns July 1’s Republic Day to statutory holiday status.

The bill also provides for Shaqq Day as a statutory public holiday, which is observed a day after the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

The Mahama administration scraps August 4 as Founders' Day and reinstates Kwame Nkrumah's birthday on September 21 as Founder's Day

The bill also deletes August 4 as Founders' Day and reinstates September 21, which is the birthday of Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah, as Founder's Day.

Another major change in the bill empowers the President to shift public holidays that fall on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays to either the following Friday or preceding Monday, to improve national productivity and scheduling flexibility.

The bill was passed under a certificate of urgency after being presented by the Minister of the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, on June 24, 2025.

That was after the Committee on Defence and Interior and the leadership of the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs considered it to be urgent.

Moving the motion to adopt the committee’s report, Muntaka said the government had looked at the number of holidays and, in line with some of the promises it had made with regards to the holidays, had restructured the holidays to take away those that were controversial.

He also said the government believed that the July 1 commemorative day was very significant in the life of Ghana and “therefore we are bringing it back as a full holiday”.

He also explained that August 4’s Founders’ Day was scrapped because it is considered divisive.

“Because we believe that as a country, we are not unanimous around it, and it served as a divisive day for us as Ghanaians."

