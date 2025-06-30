Smuggling activities at key Ghana-Burkina Faso border points, especially in the Upper East Region, have surged

Reports suggest that influential individuals may be involved in these illicit operations, which contribute to significant financial losses for the country

Despite security agencies' efforts, the increasing trade through these routes highlights the challenges of controlling smuggling at the border

Fertilisers and various products have seen a huge increase in smuggling activities at the Ghana-Burkina Faso border points, particularly in the Upper East Region.

A recent media investigation has established that these border points serve as convenient conduits for the illegal movement of large volumes of cargo.

A visit to some of the border points reveals a hive of activity. Daily, a wide range of goods, such as fertilisers, petroleum products, soft drinks, yams, wood, and second-hand bicycles, cross unapproved routes.

Influential people allegedly involved smuggling trade

Unconfirmed reports suggest that these activities go unchecked due to the involvement of influential individuals in smuggling rackets.

In Mognori, a key border area in the Bawku Municipality, tricycles carrying substantial loads manoeuvre across the border with ease, even in the presence of security personnel.

These operations contribute to large-scale illicit financial flows, with some goods exiting the country through unapproved routes, while others pass through sanctioned ones.

Worse still, high-profile individuals have been seen transporting large consignments of goods such as fertilisers and soft drinks across the border.

Fuel stations have also emerged in local communities to cater to the growing traffic of vehicles.

Community members downplay smuggling trade

Seidu Salifu, the assembly member for the Mognori electoral area, downplays the issue, claiming that only small items, such as groceries, are being transported.

He attributes the activities to the social relationships between Ghanaians and the nearby Burkinabé communities.

Azonko, a local security guard at the Mognori River, assists Ghanaians crossing into Ghana from Burkina Faso.

He notes, "Most of the people come from Burkina Faso to buy drinks, bicycles and other goods."

Border official alarmed by rate of smuggling

Border officials at the Zebilla Barrier are alarmed by the increasing trade activities. They fear Ghana could be losing millions of cedis annually due to these smuggling operations.

A truck driver stated that, “I came with my truck fully loaded with fertiliser. Everything is going to Burkina Faso; however, I have refused for my vehicle to go, so they want to transfer it to a different vehicle."

Key border points in the Upper East Region include Paga, Gulen, Bongo, Nangodi, Lamboya, Mognori, and Kulugungu, while the Burkinabé side features Dankana, Batie Nord, Ouessa, Boura, Léo, Bieha, Songo, and Youga.

Security agencies from both countries are stationed at these borders to collect revenue and regulate the movement of people and goods.

However, the persistent and increasing levels of smuggling indicate that their efforts are not as effective as they should be, with suggestions that some officials may be compromised or unable to cope with advanced smuggling techniques.

This project received support from the Thomson Reuters Foundation through the Media Foundation for West Africa, aimed at strengthening free, fair and informed societies.

Any financial assistance provided to the journalist has had no editorial influence.

The content of this article belongs solely to the author and is not endorsed by or associated with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Thomson Reuters, Reuters, or any other affiliates.

