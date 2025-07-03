President John Mahama has awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ghana's highest honour

In a video, President Mahama decorated the Indian Prime Minister with a medal as he conferred on him the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana

The award recognises distinguished service in areas such as national development, diplomatic service, and international cooperation

President John Mahama has honoured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ghana's highest award, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, during his state visit to the West African country.

The award, which was conferred on the Prime Minister on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, is a testament to the strong diplomatic ties between Ghana and India.

President John Mahama confers Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana during his state visit to Ghana. Photo credit: Narendra Modi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The purpose of the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana is to recognise individuals who have rendered distinguished and meritorious service to the country. It is also to honour both Ghanaian and foreign nationals.

Areas of recognition for the award are National Development, Diplomatic Service, International Cooperation, and Public Service and Leadership.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment President Mahama decorated Narendra Modi with a medal as he was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, sits on the high table with President John Mahama and Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, during his visit to Ghana. Photo credit: @Joyce Bawah Mogtari.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, which was made shortly after receiving the award, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to the people and government of Ghana for the honour.

He dedicated the award to the bright future of the youth, their aspirations, and the rich cultural diversity between India and Ghana.

Narendra Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ghana after 30 years, also emphasised the historical ties between the two nations.

PM Modi stated that the honour is not just an award but also a responsibility to work towards strengthening India-Ghana friendship.

He assured that India will continue to stand with Ghana as a trusted friend and development partner, contributing to the country's growth and development.

"I thank the people and Government of Ghana for conferring ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ upon me. This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana," he said.

"This honour is also a responsibility; to keep working towards stronger India-Ghana friendship. India will always stand with the people of Ghana and continue to contribute as a trusted friend and development partner," he added.

Read Prime Minister Narendra Modi Facebook post:

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians and Indians celebrate Prime Minister Modi

Ghanaians and Indians on social media have congratulated Prime Minister Modi for receiving the highest award upon his visit to Ghana.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Dominic Chawang said:

"Uncle Modi is the greatest example of leadership. When you look into his politics, there is no compromise. Nation first and family last. Keep up. We pray for your long life n leadership."

@Babu Sanji also said:

"Modi deserves all civilian honours from every country. This man is dedicated to the well-being of humanity!!!!"

King Mswati III of Eswatini visits Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that King Mswati III of Eswatini trended online following his four-day visit to Ghana.

A video showed the momentous welcome he and his entourage received in Kumasi.

Social media users commented on the video, warmly welcoming King Mswati III to the country.

