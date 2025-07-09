A quiet Volta village has been rocked by a chilling case of suspected ritual killing after the discovery of human remains

Three brothers, known in the community, are accused of using human remains in shrines

The suspects include a priest, a lottery ticket retailer and a security guard, all linked to a missing young man

A worrying discovery has rocked the quiet village of Gblorkope in the Adidome North electoral area of the Central Tongu District, where police officers in the Volta Regional Police Command have exhumed human remains from shrines.

The remains are allegedly those of individuals murdered and used in ritualistic practices.

Gblorkope rocked by grief as police discover human remains in a shrine. Photo credit: UGC

Source: Getty Images

The operation involved three of the six suspects leading authorities to the sites where the remains were found.

According to Prosper Ayikpa, the Assembly Member for the area, the remains, including four human skulls, were recovered from two shrines.

These skulls had reportedly been incorporated into the foundation of deities moulded within the sacred spaces.

“The remains were exhumed from two shrines. The remains were actually used as the foundation upon which deities were moulded in the shrines. In all, four human skulls were exhumed from three shrines with other human parts,” he told YEN.com.gh in an interview, painting a grim picture of the ritualistic practices involved.

Ayikpa expressed his dismay over the incident, confirming that he personally knew the three suspects, who all share the same father.

“The suspects are six, but the three that the police came with are indigenes of my electoral area,” Ayikpa stated, adding that “…they are well-known people in the area. They even campaigned for me to become an Assembly Member, so I know them well," he said.

He also disclosed the professions of the three suspects:

“John Gblor is a lotto writer, his brother Yohanes Gblor works as a security guard, and Noah Gblor is the main traditional priest who runs the shrines with the help of his brothers. They all share the same father. They are brothers,” he said.

How Nelson Anyana's body was found

According to sources close to the investigations, on December 17, 2024, Comfort Hates, a trader residing in Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region, reported to the Adidome Police that her 28-year-old son, Nelson Anyana, had gone missing after leaving home three days earlier to meet one Augustina Fiawoyife.

The Adidome Police Command launched an investigation and arrested Augustina Fiawoyife.

Information disclosed to a local radio station in the Central Tongu Constituency showed that Augustina was the girlfriend of Wisdom Hedidor, a herbalist with whom she lived in Avakpadome, a suburb of Adidome.

Hedidor reportedly became suspicious and warned his girlfriend to stop receiving calls from Nelson, who frequently contacted her.

Around the same time, Gblor Noah, the priest, allegedly approached his friend Courage Bedzo, a Kente weaver also residing in Avakpadome, requesting a dead body for ritual purposes in exchange for a ransom.

Courage Bedzo then ostensibly relayed this request to Wisdom Hedidor, who agreed to the plan. Both men allegedly conspired to kill Nelson Anyana, the man who often called Augustina.

Investigations allegedly showed that Hedidor convinced his girlfriend to lure Nelson to a secluded location, where he would be killed and offered to the priest for money rituals.

Augustina, Nelson meet at an isolated spot

On Wednesday, 4 December 2024, at approximately 7:30 PM, Augustina reportedly instructed Nelson to meet her at an isolated spot near a bungalow.

Unaware of the purported plan, Nelson arrived and began speaking with her. Moments later, Hedidor and Bedzo emerged from a nearby bush and allegedly strangled Nelson to death.

After the suspected murder, Courage Bedzo allegedly contacted Gblor Noah to inform him that the body was ready.

Gblor Noah, accompanied by his brother John, the lotto writer, reportedly arrived and transported Nelson’s lifeless body to their house in Gblorkope.

Parts of the body were allegedly used in rituals within the shrine, and the remaining human parts were buried in a nearby bush.

Efforts to speak with the Volta Regional Police Crime Officer on the matter have so far been unsuccessful.

An account of GH Kobby's nature by a friend pops up after the fatal shooting incident, leading to the death of his girlfriend. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: TikTok

GH Kobby allegedly shoots Yaa Baby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a social media personality, GH Kobby, was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, which led to her death

A friend of the blogger reacted to the news, expressing surprise at Kobby's brush with the law

According to him, Kobby had always been harmless and soft during the time he had known him

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh