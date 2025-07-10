Kojo Peprah, chairman of the Small Scale Miners Association, was arrested by the police task force on galamsey

He was allegedly interfering with the arrest of illegal miners in the Desiri Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region

Authorities say the operation is part of efforts to clamp down on illegal mining across Ghana

The chairman of the Small Scale Miners Association, Kojo Peprah, has been taken into custody by the Inspector-General of Police’s special task force on illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

Mr Peprah was reportedly apprehended on Thursday, July 10, 2025, for allegedly attempting to interfere with the arrest of illegal miners in the Desiri Forest Reserve, Ashanti Region.

Kojo Peprah, the chairman of the Small Scale Miners Association has been arrested by a police task force in a galamsey crackdown. Photo credit: UGC.

According a reports by Joy News, Kojo Peprah confronted the special police task force deployed to the Desiri Forest Reserve, demanding an explanation for their presence in the area.

Following his arrest, Peprah claimed he had received information that the task force had stormed his mining site within the forest.

According to police, small-scale mining licences do not permit operations within forest reserves, raising concerns about the miners' activities in the area.

The Desiri Forest Reserve is currently the only red spot among 44 forests targeted by illegal miners, based on the latest data from the Forestry Commission.

Peprah has since been transferred to the Nkawie police to support ongoing investigations.

The operation is part of a broader effort to combat illegal mining activities in the area.

Desiri Forest Reserve marked as galamsey hotspot

The Desiri Forest Reserve has been a hotspot for illegal mining, prompting authorities to intensify crackdowns on galamsey operations.

The special task force was therefore deployed to enforce environmental laws and protect Ghana’s natural resources.

The arrest of Kojo Peprah raises questions about the role of small-scale miners and their associations in the context of ongoing anti-galamsey efforts.

The government continues to balance the need to regulate mining activities with the rights of legitimate miners.

Watch the video below:

Kojo Peprah's arres sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on the arrest of Kojo Peprah. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nana Abrobra Ampiah-Bonney said:

"Anytime that the NDC is on the chopping board.. then boom you see or hear a concocted story pop up. Settings Aban."

@Osu Alata Manye also said|:

"He is not part of any Ghana Goldbod. After engaging with all stakeholders, he decided to test the waters to see if everything discussed would be effective."

@Wa East Constituency commented:

"It is Concerned Small Scale Miners Association which is different from the recognised group. Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners is different from this arrested group leader."

President John Mahama announces a 10 per cent gold or cash reward for reporting illegal miners. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Gov’t announces reward for reporting illegal miners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama launched a whistleblower reward scheme to curb illegal mining across Ghana.

Citizens who reported galamsey activities were promised 10% of the seized gold or its cash value as an incentive.

A new GoldBod Task Force was inaugurated to enforce anti-smuggling laws and monitor mining operations nationwide.

