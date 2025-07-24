Mid-Year Budget: NPP MPs Walkout of Ato Forson’s Presentation Over Ablekuma-North Election Violence
The Minority in Parliament has walked out of the 2025 mid-year budget review in protest of the election violence during the Ablekuma North election rerun.
Minority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, said the New Patriotic Party caucus could not in good conscience participate in the budget proceedings while remaining silent on the election violence.
Legislators on the Majority side hooted at the NPP MPs as they stormed out of Parliament.
Some NPP members were attacked during the Ablekuma North election rerun.
