Prophet Telvin Sowah, a prominent Ghanaian pastor, has dropped a prophecy about Ghana's 2028 elections

In a video, Prophet Telvin stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the elections again with a huge margin

The famous pastor further opened up about who will lead the NDC to victory in the upcoming elections

Prophet Telvin Sowah, a popular Ghanaian pastor, has released a prophecy concerning Ghana's next presidential election.

In a video, the famous man of God indicated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the presidential race.

Prophet Telvin names Ghana's next president and his margin of votes

Source: Facebook

Speaking about a vision concerning the elections, Prophet Sowah stated that the NDC amassed 53% of the total votes cast in the upcoming elections, while the NPP secured 44.78%. He added that Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force Movement will take third place.

Prophet Telvin's remarks come after several speculations, prophecies and guesses about who Ghana's next leader would be.

During an interview on Accra FM, the preacher also named the country's next president, who will succeed President John Dramani Mahama.

In his video, he claimed Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, another popular NDC figure, will take over from the current President.

Who is Prophet Telvin Sowah?

Prophet Telvin Sowah is a Ghanaian pastor who previously made prophecies concerning national events, some of which have come to pass, and others are pending fulfilment.

One of his popular prophecies concerns Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey, who has been recently charged with sexual offences abroad. He also correctly predicted President Mahama's 2024 election victory.

There have been various speculations that President Mahama will run as President for a third time in the 2028 elections, contrary to the provisions in Ghana's constitution.

However, the famous prophet has unveiled that this will not happen since the NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, will be voted as President in December 2028.

Watch the video of Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Ghana's election victory below:

Source: YEN.com.gh