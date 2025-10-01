Parts of the Ashaiman Light Industrial Area suffered from a fire outbreak on the morning of September 30

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Ghana National Fire Service has urged calm

The service said it was able to save some structures, several containers, and some vehicles from being destroyed

A massive fire gutted parts of the Ashaiman Light Industrial Area in the early hours of Tuesday, September 30.

The fire destroyed over 100 wooden structures, a car and two metal containers.

Ashaiman Light Industrial Area is dealing with the aftermath of a fire that destroyed over 100 structures.

The Ghana National Fire Service, in a Facebook post, said it took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

"The distress call was received at 03:31 hrs, firefighters arrived at the scene at 03:38 hrs to confine the fire at 04:13 hrs. The blaze was brought under control at 04:36 hrs, and finally extinguished at 06:35 hrs."

The service said it was able to save more than 20 wooden structures, several containers, and eight vehicles.

There were also no injuries or fatalities recorded during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the fire service urging calm as they carry out a full assessment of the incident.

Other major 2025 fire incidents in Ghana

In August, a fire broke out at the Suame Post Office market in the Ashanti Region, destroying about 300 shops.

In that instance, traders and residents claimed firefighters arrived at the scene too late to prevent major losses.

The official cause of that fire is unknown, according to Adom News.

Also in August, a fire outbreak at Madina Redco left several traders counting their losses after shops were destroyed.

In July, one of Kumasi’s popular radio stations, Pure FM, went off air after a fierce overnight fire destroyed its studio equipment.

According to eyewitnesses, the July 23 fire, which occurred late in the night, took over three hours to be brought under control.

In April, residents of Tse Addo in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality were left counting their losses after a raging fire destroyed parts of their community.

Ghana National Fire Service personnel provide updates on major fire incidents in the country.

Properties worth millions were destroyed by the residential inferno on April 15, 2025.

Media reports indicated that the fire ravaged the community during the night, leaving residents devastated. The cause of the fire is yet to be made public.

Fire officers responded to the incident, but their efforts were in vain as the blaze had already destroyed many properties.

This has led Ghanaians to call on the national government to adequately equip and channel more resources to the fire service to avoid disasters similar to the ones witnessed in the past two years.

Tax on fuel to support fire service

YEN.com.gh reported that the Interior Minister proposed a new fuel tax to fund part of the fire service's work.

Minister Muntaka Mubarak suggested that the fuel tax could be up to 10 pesewas per litre of fuel bought.

This proposal came in the wake of documented struggles of the fire service during the Adum fire in Kumasi.

The minister commented during a visit to the scene of the fire in Adum located in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, earlier in 2025.

