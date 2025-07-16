Mahama Orders Arrest of Individuals Posing as Anti-Galamsey Task Force Members

President John Mahama has reportedly ordered the immediate arrest of individuals falsely claiming to be part of the anti-galamsey task force

The move aims to protect the integrity of the ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining activities in Ghana

The directive targets those engaging in unauthorized activities or extortion under the guise of being task force members

President John Mahama has reportedly directed the immediate arrest of individuals falsely claiming to be members of the anti-galamsey task force.

According to media reports, this move aims to restore integrity in the fight against illegal mining activities.

The directive targets individuals who are purporting to be part of the task force, potentially engaging in unauthorized activities or extortion.

This is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in Ghana and maintain law and order in the sector.

The action underscores the need for credible and lawful approaches to tackling galamsey, ensuring that efforts to protect Ghana's natural resources are genuine and effective.

