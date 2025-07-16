Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mahama Orders Arrest of Individuals Posing as Anti-Galamsey Task Force Members
Politics

Mahama Orders Arrest of Individuals Posing as Anti-Galamsey Task Force Members

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
1 min read
  • President John Mahama has reportedly ordered the immediate arrest of individuals falsely claiming to be part of the anti-galamsey task force
  • The move aims to protect the integrity of the ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining activities in Ghana
  • The directive targets those engaging in unauthorized activities or extortion under the guise of being task force members

President John Mahama has reportedly directed the immediate arrest of individuals falsely claiming to be members of the anti-galamsey task force.

According to media reports, this move aims to restore integrity in the fight against illegal mining activities.

President John Mahama, NDC, galamsey, illegal mining, anti-galamsey task force
President John Mahama orders the arrest of individuals posing as members of the anti-galamsey task force. Photo credit: UGC.
Source: UGC

The directive targets individuals who are purporting to be part of the task force, potentially engaging in unauthorized activities or extortion.

This is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in Ghana and maintain law and order in the sector.

The action underscores the need for credible and lawful approaches to tackling galamsey, ensuring that efforts to protect Ghana's natural resources are genuine and effective.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: