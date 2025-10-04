The male Ghanaian nurse who talked about his poor financial condition due to non-payment of salary has received help

A blogger on X, after watching the video, traced Daniel Akwesi Ageyi and asked netizens to support him, especially considering his health

Social media users who watched the video commented, while others took his Mobile Money details and sent him money for his upkeep

Daniel Akwasi Agyei, a Ghanaian nurse who was part of those who demonstrated in demand for their unpaid salary, has received help from some netizens after he shared his story.

According to the nurse, he had not been paid for 10 months, and he needs money for his upkeep and medical bills. He added that he cannot go to his parents for support since they are both disabled.

Daniel Akwasi Agyei receives contributions from social media after he shared his woes as a nurse who hasn't been paid for months. Photo credit: @1957news & @NanaAgyei96

In a video during the demonstration, Daniel said that aside from the harsh living conditions, he took a loan to do a surgery, but he cannot afford the post-care because of the unavailability of funds.

"I am not happy that we have worked for 10 months without a salary. I underwent an operation only last month, and I am still recovering. The pains I am going through are indescribable. I am unable to afford my medications because I have not been paid."

"So I want to find out if it is a crime to be a nurse in this country. There's nothing. As a nurse, even if you get ill while at work, you'd have to buy even paracetamol with your own money. My surgery cost GH¢3,500. I had to get a loan so I could get it done. My parents are disabled and can't afford to help me. I need to go for daily wound dressing, but I am unable to because I can't afford the needed items," he added.

After the video went viral, a blogger asked for help to reach Daniel so she could authenticate his story and help him. Charlotte Nicole found Daniel and shared his contact and Mobile Money details so netizens could help him.

Meanwhile, another blogger who focuses on helping boys and men, Kobby Kyei, said he would help Daniel pay for his medical bills.

"If I can get his contact information, I’ll support his medical bills."

Source: YEN.com.gh